Truckload carrier USA Truck Inc. is expanding its outreach efforts to U.S. military veterans by launching their Military Transition Apprenticeship Training Program in cooperation with the U.S. Veterans Administration and the Department of Labor.

“Our military apprenticeship training program is for transitioning service members eligible for GI Bill/post 911 employment training benefits,” said Martin Tewari, president, trucking. “The program enables eligible veterans to receive Class A CDL training with no upfront costs. Plus, they can start employment at USA Truck while receiving earned benefits from the Veterans Administration, of $1,200 per month or more for up to 15 months.”

USA Truck reports a record of outreach to military service members making the transition to civilian life, with military veterans accounting for more than 20% of USA Truck team members. The carrier’s other efforts include Hiring Our Heroes and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Also, the company recently received the Pro Patria Award from the ESGR for outstanding leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve, USA Truck says.

Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is a nationwide initiative to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, was established to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.