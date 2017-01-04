Dry van carrier Baylor Trucking has announced a pay hike for their driving fleet, with base pay increases for new and existing company drivers with all levels of experience.

“For 76 years, we have put people first place in our priorities. Our family business will continue to be an industry front-runner in driver pay and benefits,” said Cari Baylor, president of Baylor Trucking. “We don’t believe in the ‘Up To’ games or gimmicks. We continue to grow based on sincerely taking care of our driver needs in terms of pay, equipment, and support.”

Baylor compensation for drivers is based on experience. Drivers get paid extra for delivering to congested areas and are rewarded weekly for their efforts, according to the company. Eliminating the need for quarterly and monthly bonuses, company drivers exceeding 2,500 miles in a week will earn an extra $0.01 cent per practical mile for all their miles driven that week. Baylor also provides additional pay for Veterans.

“Hard work and determination are the characteristics that my grandfather, Chester Baylor, used to build Baylor Trucking from one truck in 1946 to the fleet it is today” Cari Baylor continued. “Baylor drivers work hard, they care about safety and service. We are proud of men and women delivering America daily and are excited to pay them more for their contributions.”