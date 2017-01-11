Werner Enterprises, one of the largest truckload carriers in the U.S., has announced that Penny Vigil, from Lancaster, CA, is the 35,000th participant to enroll in Werner’s Professional Truck Driver Apprenticeship Program.

Currently, Vigil runs freight from Los Angeles to Phoenix and back. She graduated from Roadmaster Drivers School in Fontana, CA, before joining Werner.

“Werner Enterprises was an easy choice because they were among the top companies that offered full-time employment with benefits and a pet-friendly policy,” said Vigil. “I enrolled in the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program because it sounded like an interesting opportunity.”

In 2006, Werner partnered with the Department of Labor and the Department of Veterans Affairs to start the industry's first Professional Truck Driver Apprenticeship Program.

Under this program, eligible military veterans who have the Post 9/11 GI Bill can receive up to $24,420 of their tax-free benefits while working at Werner, in addition to their Werner pay. The VA submits the payment directly to the veteran.

Eligible veterans can use their benefits to pay for truck driving training while earning a housing allowance stipend to help pay bills while training. Upon graduating with a Class A CDL, eligible veterans will complete the VA required paperwork on their first day of driver orientation at Werner to enroll in our apprenticeship program.