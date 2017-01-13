American Trucker
January 2017 Issue

The January issue of American Trucker rings in the New Year with a look at the new generation of truck drivers: Who are they, and what do they want? In the Business of Trucking this month, we take a close look at the hidden costs of the truck parking shortage.  And for the equipment section, we offer a sneak peek at the Nikola One electric highway tractor , along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from the big truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.

 

Feature Story

  • Jan 13, 2017
    Article

    In with the new: Trucking Adapts to Next Generation

    If you’re an owner-operator, or even a small fleet owner, who’s fully seated with reliable, long-time drivers, you might not pay a lot of attention to the driver recruiting and retention issues that plague larger fleets. You might even consider their problems a competitive advantage for your operation. And you’d be right—for now....More

Business of Trucking

  • Jan 13, 2017
    Article

    Parking and your bottom line

    Truck drivers give up nearly an hour of available driving time each day by parking early rather than risk not being able to find a spot further down the road, and that adds up to almost $5,000 in lost income annually, according to a new study....More

Spotlight on an American Trucker

  • Jan 13, 2017
    Article

    Spotlight on an American Trucker: Revolving Circles Transportation Co. LLC, Memphis, TN

    Revolving Circles Transportation Co. LLC is a specialized transportation company located in Memphis, TN. The vision of RCTC is to become the leading transportation company in North America, increasing the client base by 45% a year. RCTC has served and will continue to serve Fortune 500 and third-party logistics businesses with freight hauling and logistics management services. RCTC has more than 25 years of experience in trucking, transportation and freight hauling services. The company operates a pair of Volvo VNL tractors with dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed trailers....More
