January 2017 Issue

The January issue of American Trucker rings in the New Year with a look at the new generation of truck drivers: Who are they, and what do they want? In the Business of Trucking this month, we take a close look at the hidden costs of the truck parking shortage. And for the equipment section, we offer a sneak peek at the Nikola One electric highway tractor , along with sharing the monthly equipment updates from the big truck makers and leading suppliers. And as always, the American Trucker Marketplace features the latest truck, trailer and equipment offerings from dealers around the country.