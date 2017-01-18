For the first time in seven weeks, the price of diesel has dropped—albeit not by much.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel fell 1.2 cents in the Jan. 16 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.585 per gallon. That’s about 47 cents higher than a year ago.

Prices slipped in every region, including 1.2 cents along the East Coast, on average, coming in at $2.675 in New England, $2.804 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.511 in the Lower Atlantic.

The Midwest posted a drop of 0.6 cents ($2.541), and diesel was down 0.3 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.538).

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 1.9-cent decrease to $2.755. In California, the price fell 1.6 cents to $2.937, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel on the Gulf Coast slipped 1.9 cents to $2.429—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 3 cents for the week, to $2.358. That’s 44.4 cents higher than last year.