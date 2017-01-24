Diesel prices have fallen a smidge, but still are running well above year-ago levels.

The average U.S. retail pump price for diesel dipped 1.6 cents in the Jan. 23 report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), to $2.569 per gallon. That’s about 50 cents higher than this time last year.

Prices slipped in every region, although by less than a penny on the East Coast, on average, coming in at $2.676 in New England, $2.784 in the Central Atlantic, and $2.507 in the Lower Atlantic.

The Midwest posted a drop of 2.9 cents ($2.512), and diesel was down 0.6 cents in the Rocky Mountains ($2.532).

On the West Coast, less California, diesel registered a 0.5-cent decrease to $2.75. In California, the price fell 1.4 cents to $2.923, the highest price in the lower 48 states.

Diesel on the Gulf Coast slipped 1.5 cents to $2.414—still the lowest price for a gallon in the country.

The national average price for gasoline was down 3.2 cents for the week, to $2.326. That’s 47 cents higher than last year.