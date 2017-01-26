LAS VEGAS. A replacement line of diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and diesel oxidation catalysts (DOCs) for heavy-duty trucks has been introduced by Denso Products and Services Americas, which made the announcement at Heavy-duty Aftermarket Week.

The new diesel aftertreatment emissions products are being manufactured by Clean Diesel Technologies Inc. (CDTi) and will be sold through Denso’s expanded distribution network under the PowerEdge name.

Built with high-grade stainless steel and using the same filter substrate material as OEM units, the new DPFs will initially be available as exact replacements for the most popular Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Navistar and Volvo heavy-duty and medium-duty diesels, according to Denso Sr. VP Joseph Mejaly. All will be supplied with the required gaskets specific to each application, according to a CDTi spokesperson, who added that Hino and Isuzu replacement DPFs will be added to the PowerEdge line soon.

Meeting all US Environmental Protection Agency regulations and available for installation in 49 US states and Canada, the new replacement emissions control products feature CDTi’s latest generation of coatings said to maximize regeneration efficiency while cutting the amount of precious metals needed to clean the diesel exhaust. Both DPFs and DOCs in the PowerEdge line are approved for horizontal, vertical and dual installation.