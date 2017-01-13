How many roads must a trucker drive, before he comes across something like the clips featured in this Dash Cam of the Week? The answer, my friend (with apologies to Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan) is blowin’ in the wind—the answer is blowin’ in the wind.

More specifically, it was Colorado gale. News reports put gusts at more than 100 mph Wednesday—and those gusts toppled 16 trucks on I-25 near Colorado Springs Wednesday.

"You just keep hold of that steering wheel with both hands. If not, it will throw you," truck driver Don Caudill, who has been driving for 45 years, told NBC affiliate KOAA.

Hold on for this “before” shot…

And there’s this “after”…

And this truly incredible “almost” …