The all new electronic tolling on the Ohio River Bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has begun. This new routing option through the Midwest for truckers links up multiple routes between Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

The new State Road 265 bridge across the Ohio River known formerly as the East End bridge has been renamed the Lewis and Clark Bridge and connects Utica, Ind. and Prospect, Ky. The Lewis and Clark Bridge was the final major piece of the $2.3 billion Louisville – Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project to open to traffic. The project also includes the new 6-lane, I-65 North Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved 6-lane, I-65 South Kennedy Bridge in Downtown Louisville. The combination of these three routes has nearly doubled the cross-river capacity downtown.

All three bridges will be tolled. Tolling is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. on Friday, December 30. RiverLink is all-electronic tolling, with no stopping, no slowing, no lines and no coin machines.

All vehicles using the bridges must have a transponder to pay the lowest rates. Customers with E-ZPass, or PrePass and BESTPASS toll accounts that include E-ZPass may use their existing transponders. Additional action is not required.

New customers can open RiverLink accounts and get transponders at www.RiverLink.com or by calling 1-855-RIV-LINK (748-5465). Two transponder options are available. RiverLink local transponders are free, non-transferable stickers that work only on the Lincoln, Kennedy and Lewis and Clark bridges. RiverLink E-ZPass transponders work in all 16 E-ZPass states and are available for $15 each.

Customer service representatives with special training in commercial accounts are available by phone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Demand is high. Commercial operators are encouraged to open accounts online or to call early in the day to avoid delays.

More than 16,000 trucks a day will use the toll bridges as a business route to save time, money and fuel. Tolls for Large Vehicles (5-axle or more) are between $10 and $12 per trip, and tolls for Medium Vehicles (with 3 or 4 axles or more than 7 ½ feet in height) are between $5 and $7 depending on account type.