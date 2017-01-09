Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, expanded its number of Pilot and Flying J stores in 2016 by adding 58 additional locations to its network. Through PFJ Southeast LLC, a joint venture with Speedway LLC, Pilot Flying J completed the conversion of 41 former Speedway/Wilco locations throughout the Southeastern United States.

"Working with Speedway has allowed us to quickly and easily grow our presence in the heavily traveled Southeastern corridors," said Pilot Flying J President Ken Parent. "We're excited for the convenience these additional locations will bring to our guests and trucking company customers."

Pilot Flying J also opened 17 new travel centers in 2016, adding more than 1,000 local jobs to the communities. Each new location features full amenities for professional drivers, as well as area residents and travelers.

With the 58 additions, the Pilot Flying J network now offers:

more than 750 locations across North America

4,200 parking spaces for a total of 74,000 parking spaces

320 showers for a total of 5,100 showers across the network

Pilot Flying J also recently released myPilot, its newly enhanced mobile app. Professional drivers now have the ability to save time with the app’s “mobile fueling” feature which allows drivers to pay through the app. Drivers can also use the app to check which diesel pump is likely to open up next, reserve a shower, view store listings, get directions and receive and store electronic receipts, etc. In addition, all guests can save $.03 per gallon on gasoline and auto diesel when they use the myPilot app. The app is available for download in the app store or Google Play.

"2016 has been an exciting year of growth," Parent said. "We've made investments in new locations throughout the country, and we've developed agreements with partners like Speedway. This is part of Pilot Flying J’s continued commitment to growth, and another step in our mission to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile to better serve our customers and guests. We look forward to continued growth in the new year as well."